9 Signs your attending a Gay Church: The Spiritual AIDS Epidemic - A Wake-Up Call to the Blood-Bought Church
A Wake-Up Call to the Blood-Bought Church
I'll never forget the day I realized my friend’s church was dying. It wasn't the dwindling attendance or the peeling paint on the walls. No, it was the day his Pastor Jim stood at the pulpit, rainbow flag pin glinting on his lapel, and declared, "Times change, and so must we."
My blood ran cold. At that moment, I saw the spiritual AIDS that had infected…