9 Ancient Rules for Crushing Modern Life (That Your Weak Friends Won't Tell You)
How to transform from mediocre chump to unstoppable using 2000-year-old wisdom
You want to dominate life? Stop chasing shiny objects and pay attention. This isn't some feel-good junk. It's raw, ancient wisdom that'll transform your life – if you've got the guts to apply it.
1. Always be a student.
Most guys today? Cocky as all get out. Think they know it all. Pathetic.
Listen up. True power comes from shutting your mouth and opening …