8 HABITS TO STRENGTHEN YOUR WALK WITH CHRIST BY SUMMER 2025
The world crumbles. Our culture rots. The foundations shake. And in times like these, mere resolutions won't suffice.
The world crumbles. Our culture rots. The foundations shake. And in times like these, mere resolutions won't suffice. What we need is spiritual fortification - a return to the ancient paths our fathers walked.
"Thus saith the LORD, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest fo…