“Oh, where, oh, where can my baby be?

The Lord took her away from me.

She’s gone to heaven, so I’ve got to be good…”

A tragic love story.

A haunting melody.

And a perfect snapshot of cultural Christianity’s biggest lie.

Because that line—“I’ve got to be good so I can see her in heaven”—captures how most people view God:

✔ They want heaven.

✔ They want to see th…