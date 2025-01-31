7 Hard Truths About Cultural Christianity(Inspired by Pearl Jam’s “Last Kiss”)
Why “Being Good” Won’t Get You to Heaven—and What the Bible Really Says
“Oh, where, oh, where can my baby be?
The Lord took her away from me.
She’s gone to heaven, so I’ve got to be good…”
A tragic love story.
A haunting melody.
And a perfect snapshot of cultural Christianity’s biggest lie.
Because that line—“I’ve got to be good so I can see her in heaven”—captures how most people view God:
✔ They want heaven.
✔ They want to see th…