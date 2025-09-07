7 Biblical Truths About Marriage That Got Me Death Threats
A viral Instagram "Truth Influencer" just got 200k likes telling young men and women that polygamy is biblical.
Last week, Monte Mader went viral.
Hundreds of thousands of views. Thousands of shares. Young Christian men and women are eating it up like gospel truth.
Her message? The Bible doesn't condemn polygamy. David had eight wives. Solomon had hundreds. Abraham slept with the maid. Therefore, biblical marriage isn't really "one man, one woman."
Your “K-Love” hos…