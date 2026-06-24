The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr. Bob Cat's avatar
Mr. Bob Cat
29m

Lots of words.… Not a lot of scripture! Isaiah 34,16 and 17 tell us that every scripture has a mate, I think, at least one. Isaiah 28, a most remarkable chapter which can be gleaned from three verses, that being 16, 26, and 29. Includes directions for the propagation of doctrine. It tells us that precept must be upon precept, line upon line. Our English language is rather restrictive or constricting, and does not allow for the variation of complete thought which the Hebrew original creates. If you want to teach me something, you will need to give me various scriptures to support your position.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Biblical Man
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Johnson · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture