A reader said it plain under one of my posts. Sharp man, good faith, asking the real question instead of the lazy one.

“Allowing oneself to interpret scripture is what led to 40,000 different protestant denominations.”

It is the oldest objection there is. Hand the common man a Bible, and you get chaos. So the Book has to stay behind the desk, with the trained men who know how to handle it.

A lot of you have felt the weight of that and had no answer ready. Here is your answer.

Start with the verse they lean on.

“Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation.” (2 Peter 1:20)

There it is, they say. No private interpretation. Close your Bible and wait for the experts.

Read the next breath.

“For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost.” (2 Peter 1:21)

Peter is not talking about you reading it. He is telling you where it came from. Scripture did not start in some prophet’s private notion. God moved, and men wrote. The verse is about the source of the Book, not a lock on the cover.

They took a verse about where Scripture came from and turned it into a leash.

Now turn it the right way. The private interpreter is not the farmer at his kitchen table with a King James open. It is the council. The class of credentialed men who decide what the text means and then stand on top of it so you cannot reach it.

That is the private interpretation. The 40,000 did not come from people reading the Book. They came from men sitting in its seat, and from readers who never opened it for themselves.

The word itself divides. It is supposed to.

“For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword.” (Hebrews 4:12)

That sword cuts truth from lie. It does not sort men into 40,000 brand names. The word cuts clean. Men make the mess.

Paul watched the first denomination form while the apostles were still breathing.

“Now this I say, that every one of you saith, I am of Paul; and I of Apollos; and I of Cephas; and I of Christ. Is Christ divided?” (1 Corinthians 1:12-13)

Already the camps. Already the roofs. Paul did not fix it by taking the Bible away. He pointed them back to the one Christ they all claimed.

So here is the question under all of it.

Where does the final authority sit? In the Book in your hands. Or in the men who keep telling you that you are not qualified to open it.

If it is the men, you do not have a Bible. You have a permission slip, and somebody else holds the pen.

That is the whole reason I built the guide.

I took the eleven confusions that do the most damage. The ones that split good people and close Bibles. Baptism. Tongues. The rapture. Wine. The two kingdoms. Six more just like them. I laid each one open. The confusion stated plain. The verse that seems to fight it. Then the seam, straight from the King James, in words a tired man can read at midnight.

No degree. No camp to join. No man set up as the source. Just the text, with the fog burned off.

Read It For Yourself

The serpent never had to lie to Eve. He only had to make her unsure what God said.

They are still running the same play.

Read it yourself.

Adam

Burn Off The Fog

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