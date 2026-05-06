You are not crazy.

Some men do not hate church.

They hate leaving church untouched.

They walked in dead.

They walked out inspired.

Then Monday came, and nothing changed.

That is not always your imagination.

Sometimes the pulpit got shallow.

Sometimes the sermon got allergic to the parts of the Bible that cut.

Here are 4 reasons church feels shallow lately.

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1. They skipped the hard verses.

Paul did not tell Timothy to entertain people.

He said:

“Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine.”

— 2 Timothy 4:2

Reprove.

Rebuke.

Exhort.

That is not a TED Talk.

That is surgery.

A church can sing loud, smile big, run programs, fill seats, and still starve men if the Word never cuts them open.

2. They replaced rebuke with motivation.

A lot of preaching now sounds like a coach before a football game.

You are special.

You are called.

You are enough.

Brother, sometimes you are not enough.

Sometimes you are lazy.

Sometimes you are lustful.

Sometimes you are passive.

Sometimes your house is cold because you have been spiritually asleep at the wheel.

The Bible says:

“For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword…”

— Hebrews 4:12

Not softer than your feelings.

Sharper.

3. They gave stories instead of Scripture.

Stories are fine.

Illustrations are fine.

But if the story becomes the meal and the Bible becomes the garnish, men leave full of emotion and empty of truth.

The Bereans were not praised because they liked the speaker.

They were praised because they “searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.”

— Acts 17:11

That is the standard.

Not vibes.

Scripture.

4. They trained you to outsource conviction.

This is the part nobody wants to hear.

A shallow church is not an excuse for a shallow home.

If your pastor will not feed your house, then you feed your house.

If the sermon was thin, open the Book at your table.

Read five verses.

Explain them badly if you have to.

Pray over your children by name.

Correct your own sin first.

Do not use a weak pulpit as an excuse for a weak father.

Your home still needs a priest.

Your children still need a man with a Bible in his hands.

Your wife still needs to see you obey something higher than your mood.

Church may be shallow.

But your house does not have to be.

Open the Book tonight.

Feed your house.

— Adam

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