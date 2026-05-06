The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Jordan Branscombe's avatar
Jordan Branscombe
40m

“Your wife still needs to see you obey something higher than your mood.”

you sure know how to pick and prod at me, brother Adam, but don’t you dare stop!

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Mark Hedgepath's avatar
Mark Hedgepath
1m

Could be church is bland because you went to be fed instead of going to worship.

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