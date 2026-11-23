Four lies show up at almost every broken covenant, and Christians keep repeating them with a straight face.

Not in barrooms. At kitchen tables. In text messages sent the week before Thanksgiving while the grocery list sits beside the car keys. Someone who stood before God and witnesses years ago decides the house feels too small, the spouse feels too familiar, and the exit needs a holy name before anyone notices the betrayal.

Here are the four lies people use to walk out, and what the Bible actually puts on the table.

The first lie is that God wants you happy above everything else. That line gets whispered by friends who never have to live inside the wreckage after you leave. The Bible never promises your feelings will run the house. "The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?" Jeremiah 17:9 leaves zero room for treating a restless chest as a word from heaven. A feeling that tells you to break a promise you swore before God did not come from the throne.

The second lie is calling abandonment a new season. Men and women both dress up departure in soft religious speech so nobody calls it what it is. Ecclesiastes 5:4 cuts straight through that fog: "When thou vowest a vow unto God, defer not to pay it; for he hath no pleasure in fools: pay that which thou hast vowed." Calling a broken vow a new season does not fool the Judge who stood as witness on the wedding day.

The third lie is claiming you simply fell out of love. Scripture names real exceptions. Matthew 19:9 names fornication, and no wife or child is commanded to sit still under violence or cruelty. Outside those biblical grounds, Jesus did not blame compatibility when men handed out divorce papers. He looked straight at the crowd in Matthew 19:8 and told them, "Moses because of the hardness of your hearts suffered you to put away your wives: but from the beginning it was not so." Most marriages do not die because love vanished overnight. They starve because one heart went cold and stopped doing the work.

The fourth lie is telling yourself the children are better off watching you walk away. Malachi 2:14-16 refuses that comfort. "Yet ye say, Wherefore? Because the LORD hath been witness between thee and the wife of thy youth, against whom thou hast dealt treacherously: yet is she thy companion, and the wife of thy covenant." Two verses later the text does not whisper. "For the LORD, the God of Israel, saith that he hateth putting away: for one covereth violence with his garment, saith the LORD of hosts: therefore take heed to your spirit, that ye deal not treacherously."

God calls breaking covenant treachery. He names what He is seeking in verse 15: a godly seed. Children learn what faithfulness looks like by watching a husband and a wife stay when staying costs something.

Thursday afternoon, when the plates stack beside the sink and the small talk thins out, someone sitting across from you is carrying a quiet temptation to quit. Do not hand that temptation a Bible verse to hide behind. Keep the vow. Guard your spirit. Do the hard work inside your own four walls before the house cools down for good.

If you want soft religion that blesses every exit you want to make, this publication will bother you. Leave it alone. If you want plain Scripture for marriage, family, and the hard years ahead, become a paid subscriber to The Biblical Man today and help keep this work going.

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