390 days on his left side. Why?
You memorized 29:11. They skipped this one.
God told Ezekiel to lay on his left side. 390 days. Then his right side. 40 more.
Tied down. In public. A prophet of God.
Then God told him to cook his bread over dung. Ezekiel 4:12. It's in your Bible. Word for word.
You've possibly never heard it preached.
Ask yourself why.
Not because it's crude. Because it's heavy. A grown man acting out a siege nobody believed was coming. It’s one of those stories that gets thrown in your face during street evangelism.
Your favorite verse got a coffee mug. This chapter got silence.
There are a hundred more like it. Skipped. Sanitized. Stepped over.
I built a system so you can read them yourself. No filter. No commentary crutch. The King James, plain, at your kitchen table.
The Plain Bible Manual 2.0. 175 pages. Eight steps. $37.
-Adam
P.S. If you missed The Buried Bible last week: 100 verses the church skips. Free.
The Biblical Man is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You can buy Exekiel 4:9 bread ai Walmart in frozen section.