The Prophet Ezekiel. Gustave Doré.

God told Ezekiel to lay on his left side. 390 days. Then his right side. 40 more.

Tied down. In public. A prophet of God.

Then God told him to cook his bread over dung. Ezekiel 4:12. It's in your Bible. Word for word.

You've possibly never heard it preached.

Ask yourself why.

Not because it's crude. Because it's heavy. A grown man acting out a siege nobody believed was coming. It’s one of those stories that gets thrown in your face during street evangelism.

Your favorite verse got a coffee mug. This chapter got silence.

There are a hundred more like it. Skipped. Sanitized. Stepped over.

I built a system so you can read them yourself. No filter. No commentary crutch. The King James, plain, at your kitchen table.

Read the King James for yourself

The Plain Bible Manual 2.0. 175 pages. Eight steps. $37.

-Adam

P.S. If you missed The Buried Bible last week: 100 verses the church skips. Free.

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