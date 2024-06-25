"Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies." - Proverbs 31:10

Listen up, men of valor. In this battlefield of modern dating, finding a woman of true worth is like mining for diamonds. But fear not. The Word of God and the wisdom of the ages light our path.

1. Kitchen Warrior

"She... worketh willingly with her hands." - Proverbs 31:13

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