I have been sick for three weeks. The kind of sick where you lie in the dark at two in the morning and do the math on your own life.

"So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom." Psalm 90:12. I never understood that verse until I could not take a full breath.

So I made a list. Eleven things I am not willing to die without saying to my five children. Not money. Not advice about careers. The things that are actually true.

Here are the first three.

One. God is real, and He is not safe, and that is the good news. The God of your Sunday school felt-board was a liar. The real one split a sea and drowned an army and still numbers the hairs on your head. Do not trade Him for a therapist with a cross on the wall.

Two. You will meet men who study your Bible harder than you do so they can mock it. Do not be ashamed that you cannot out-argue a drunkard who memorized Leviticus to hate it. You were never called to win the debate. You were called to not let go.

Three. Your mother was not a season of my life. She was the point of it. Do not let anyone teach you that a wife is a chapter. "As for me and my house, we will serve the LORD." That house is her. Build yours the same way.

The other eight are below.

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