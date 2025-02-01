10 Hard Rules of Life (According to the Bible)
The difference between biblical wisdom and worldly self-help is simple: One saves your soul, the other just makes you comfortable on the road to destruction.
Everyone’s got rules for life.
📌 Jordan Peterson has 12.
📌 Twitter “wisdom bros” have 15.
📌 Self-help books will sell you a new set every year.
But here’s the thing…
Without the fear of the Lord, their rules are meaningless.
“The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding.”
— Proverbs 9:10 (KJV)
Self-improveme…