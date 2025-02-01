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Everyone’s got rules for life.

📌 Jordan Peterson has 12.

📌 Twitter “wisdom bros” have 15.

📌 Self-help books will sell you a new set every year.

But here’s the thing…

Without the fear of the Lord, their rules are meaningless.

“The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding.”

— Proverbs 9:10 (KJV)

Self-improveme…