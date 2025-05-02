10 Habits That Will Make You Unrecognizable by June
Your pew is warm, but hell is warmer. Here’s the blueprint to burn the compromise out of your manhood.
Well, we finally got it posted.
After nearly two hours of “technical glitches” on Substack, this post is live—though I have no idea how many of you will actually see it.
If you’re reading this right now, I need a favor:
Drop a comment below so I know it reached you.
We shouldn’t have to fight this hard to publish biblical truth. But here we are.
If you belie…