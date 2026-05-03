This is not a list for men who want to feel better.

This is a list for men who are tired of being predictable.

Predictable to their flesh.

Predictable to their phone.

Predictable to their wife.

Predictable to their children.

Predictable to the devil.

Last year, men printed this post. They took it like an assignment. Not inspiration. Not a quote card. Orders.

Good.

Because the Christian man does not need another motivational speech. He needs a field manual. He needs Scripture in his mouth. Prayer in his house. Repentance in his private life. A locked gate around his children. A spine where the soft church told him to grow a smile.

By June, your family should notice something different.

Not because you bought a new notebook.

Because you became harder to tempt.

Harder to distract.

Harder to shame into silence.

Harder to move off the old paths.

Here are ten orders.

1. Devour Scripture Like A Starving Man

“This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night...” (Joshua 1:8)

Your Bible is not a decoration for the coffee table.

It is not a prop for Sunday.

It is not emergency medicine for the week your marriage starts smoking.

It is bread.

And starving men do not nibble.

Read it aloud. Let your children hear the cadence of the King James Bible coming out of their father’s mouth. Let your wife hear you submit to the Word before you demand anything from the house.

A man who will not be ruled by Scripture will be ruled by appetite.

If you need hard biblical material around your house instead of algorithm slop, go to deadhidden.org. Put Scripture-soaked work in front of your eyes. Replace the junk with truth.

2. Pray Like The House Is Under Attack

“The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” (James 5:16)

Most men pray like they are leaving a voicemail.

“Lord, bless my day.”

Then they hand their sons to YouTube. Hand their daughters to strangers. Hand their minds to the feed. Hand their marriage to exhaustion. Then act confused when the house gets cold.

Brother, pray like souls are at stake.

Because they are.

Get on your knees where your children can see you. Not for theater. For witness. They need to know their father fears God more than he fears looking intense.

3. Slay The Sexual Idols

“But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart.” (Matthew 5:28)

Do not call it a struggle if you keep building an altar for it.

Delete the doorway.

Cut off the access.

Stop pretending you can disciple your children while pornography disciples you.

A man cannot lead a clean house with a filthy secret throne.

This is why I built FaithWall. Not because software saves souls. Because a father should be able to throw a wall between his household and the sewer. If your phone keeps winning, start here: faithwall.deadhidden.org.

4. Weaponize Your Testimony

“And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony...” (Revelation 12:11)

The thing God dragged you out of is not merely your private memory.

It is ammunition.

You were drunk. Say it.

You were addicted. Say it.

You were passive. Say it.

You almost lost your marriage. Say it if God gives you the green light.

Not to make yourself the hero.

To make Christ impossible to ignore.

5. Build Financial Sovereignty That Glorifies God

“The hand of the diligent maketh rich: but he becometh poor that dealeth with a slack hand.” (Proverbs 10:4)

A muzzled man is easy to manage.

That is why the world wants you terrified of losing the paycheck.

Work hard. Provide. Pay your bills. Do not romanticize poverty because you are too lazy to build.

But understand this: margin is not greed. Margin is room to obey.

If your employer says, “Affirm the lie or starve your children,” you need more than opinions. You need options.

Start something. Learn sales. Cut waste. Build skill. Stop acting like provision is unspiritual.

6. Discipline Your Flesh Into Submission

“But I keep under my body, and bring it into subjection...” (1 Corinthians 9:27)

Your body is not your master.

Your stomach is not your prophet.

Your tiredness is not your god.

No, you do not need to look like a fitness influencer. But if three flights of stairs defeat you, do not act shocked when smaller trials own you.

Walk. Lift. Fast. Sleep. Turn the screen off. Make your flesh hear the word “no” until it stops acting like Pharaoh.

7. Speak With Holy Fire, Not Polite Ashes

“When I say unto the wicked, Thou shalt surely die; and thou givest him not warning...” (Ezekiel 3:18)

There is a kind of niceness that is just cowardice with church clothes on.

You know it.

You see children being discipled by perverts and parasites. You see pastors sanding the edges off repentance. You see men laughing at hell while their homes rot.

And you say nothing.

Not because you are wise.

Because you are afraid.

Name sin. Warn the wicked. Protect the innocent. Speak like a man who will answer to God for his silence.

If you want artifacts, guides, and biblical tools that keep this fire in front of your household, use the Dead Hidden store: deadhidden.org.

8. Forge Brotherhood That Demands Blood-Level Accountability

“Iron sharpeneth iron; so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend.” (Proverbs 27:17)

Most men do not need more buddies.

They need witnesses.

Men who ask where you failed. Men who ask what you watched. Men who ask how you spoke to your wife. Men who can tell when your answer is polished because you are hiding.

Find three.

Meet weekly.

Ask brutal questions.

Do not build a social club. Build a wall.

9. Rest Like A Warrior, Not A Coward

“But the seventh day is the sabbath of the LORD thy God...” (Exodus 20:10)

Rest is not escape.

Rest is not scrolling until your soul turns gray.

Rest is strategic withdrawal under the authority of God.

A man who cannot rest cannot hear. A man who cannot hear will eventually lead from fumes. Then he will call his irritability “discernment” and his neglect “pressure.”

Protect the day.

Worship. Eat. Read. Walk. Talk to your children. Touch your wife’s hand without holding a phone in the other one.

10. Invest In Truth. Divest From Lies.

“Let him that is taught in the word communicate unto him that teacheth in all good things.” (Galatians 6:6)

Your subscriptions reveal your religion.

You fund the platforms poisoning your children, then hesitate to support work that arms men for battle.

Cancel what trains your family to love Egypt.

Put that money toward truth.

Books. Bibles. Tools. Teaching. Protection. Honest work that strengthens your house instead of entertaining it to death.

That is not legalism.

That is stewardship.

This is not a checklist for looking impressive online.

This is battlefield preparation.

By June, your wife should see a man less ruled by mood.

Your children should hear more Scripture in the house.

Your phone should have less access to your soul.

Your private sin should have less oxygen.

Your money should reveal a cleaner allegiance.

Your mouth should carry more fire.

Choose.

Stay predictable.

Or become a problem for hell.

If this hit the wound, do something concrete today.

For biblical tools, guides, and store material: deadhidden.org

For putting a wall between your household and digital filth: faithwall.deadhidden.org

Do not just nod.

Move.

— Adam

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